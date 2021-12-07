×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: harvey weinstein | rose mcgowan | rico | lawsuit

Judge Dismisses Rose McGowan's Lawsuit Against Weinstein

Judge Dismisses Rose McGowan's Lawsuit Against Weinstein

Actress Rose McGowan's lawsuit against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been dismissed. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 December 2021 06:24 PM

A federal judge on Monday dismissed actress Rose McGowan's 2-year-old lawsuit against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein and others, which asserted that they violated federal racketeering laws.

In his ruling, Judge Otis Wright with U.S. District Court for the Central District of California wrote that McGowan had failed to prove that Weinstein, along with his co-defendants, lawyers David Boies and Lisa Bloom and Israeli private-security contractor Black Cube, had violated RICO law and conspired against her in getting her memoir published, as she alleged.

''Plaintiff's RICO claim is DISMISSED ON THE MERITS AND WITH PREJUDICE as against all Defendants,'' Wright said in his ruling. ''The Court declines to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the remainder of the case and accordingly DISMISSES all remaining claims in this action WITHOUT PREJUDICE.''

''Without prejudice'' means McGowan cannot file the suit again.

Weinstein, 69, is serving a 23-year prison sentence for a 2020 New York rape conviction and is set to stand trial in Los Angeles on more sex assault charges, including four rape counts.

McGowan was one of his early accusers, with more than 100 women stepping forward to say Weinstein forced them into sexual situations to forward or keep their careers. Twenty say he raped them.

But Wright said McGowan failed to show that Weinstein and the other defendants colluded against her in a way that would violate federal racketeering laws. He previously gave her a chance to file a new complaint with a Friday deadline; when she did not, he dismissed the original complaint on Monday, Deadline reported.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A federal judge on Monday dismissed actress Rose McGowan's 2-year-old lawsuit against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein and others, which asserted that they violated federal racketeering laws.
harvey weinstein, rose mcgowan, rico, lawsuit
258
2021-24-07
Tuesday, 07 December 2021 06:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved