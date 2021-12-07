Judge Dismisses Rose McGowan's Lawsuit Against Weinstein

A federal judge on Monday dismissed actress Rose McGowan's 2-year-old lawsuit against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein and others, which asserted that they violated federal racketeering laws.

In his ruling, Judge Otis Wright with U.S. District Court for the Central District of California wrote that McGowan had failed to prove that Weinstein, along with his co-defendants, lawyers David Boies and Lisa Bloom and Israeli private-security contractor Black Cube, had violated RICO law and conspired against her in getting her memoir published, as she alleged.

''Plaintiff's RICO claim is DISMISSED ON THE MERITS AND WITH PREJUDICE as against all Defendants,'' Wright said in his ruling. ''The Court declines to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the remainder of the case and accordingly DISMISSES all remaining claims in this action WITHOUT PREJUDICE.''

''Without prejudice'' means McGowan cannot file the suit again.

Weinstein, 69, is serving a 23-year prison sentence for a 2020 New York rape conviction and is set to stand trial in Los Angeles on more sex assault charges, including four rape counts.

McGowan was one of his early accusers, with more than 100 women stepping forward to say Weinstein forced them into sexual situations to forward or keep their careers. Twenty say he raped them.

But Wright said McGowan failed to show that Weinstein and the other defendants colluded against her in a way that would violate federal racketeering laws. He previously gave her a chance to file a new complaint with a Friday deadline; when she did not, he dismissed the original complaint on Monday, Deadline reported.