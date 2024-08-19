Weinstein to Stay in N.Y. While Awaiting New Trial

Harvey Weinstein will remain in custody in the Empire State as he awaits a retrial on rape and sexual assault charges, prosecutors said Monday. Weinstein appeared in court briefly Monday in connection with a request for extradition to California. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said the disgraced former producer will return to California to serve a 16-year sentence for a separate rape conviction once the New York case is complete.

Katz said, "Today, defendant Harvey Weinstein was formally arraigned on a governor's warrant issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul, who exercised her authority for him to remain in New York State until his case in New York County is adjudicated," she added, "He will serve the California sentence first, as it is now his primary sentence."

Weinstein was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of raping an Italian model. He was already serving a 23-year sentence in New York for a 2020 rape conviction that was thrown out on appeal earlier this year. The higher court in New York ruled that the judge in that trial unfairly allowed testimony against Weinstein based on allegations that weren't part of the case.

His new trial is tentatively scheduled for November.

Weinstein maintains he did not rape or sexually assault anyone.

New York prosecutors said last month they expect to bring new sexual assault charges against Weinstein, but have not yet done so.

Weinstein is being held at Rikers Island after a stint in the hospital last month where he was treated for pneumonia, COVID-19, and other health issues.