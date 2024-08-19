WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: harvey weinstein | rape | trial | conviction | appeal | new york | california

Weinstein to Stay in N.Y. While Awaiting New Trial

By    |   Monday, 19 August 2024 08:11 PM EDT

Harvey Weinstein will remain in custody in the Empire State as he awaits a retrial on rape and sexual assault charges, prosecutors said Monday. Weinstein appeared in court briefly Monday in connection with a request for extradition to California. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said the disgraced former producer will return to California to serve a 16-year sentence for a separate rape conviction once the New York case is complete.

Katz said, "Today, defendant Harvey Weinstein was formally arraigned on a governor's warrant issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul, who exercised her authority for him to remain in New York State until his case in New York County is adjudicated," she added, "He will serve the California sentence first, as it is now his primary sentence."

Weinstein was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of raping an Italian model. He was already serving a 23-year sentence in New York for a 2020 rape conviction that was thrown out on appeal earlier this year. The higher court in New York ruled that the judge in that trial unfairly allowed testimony against Weinstein based on allegations that weren't part of the case.

His new trial is tentatively scheduled for November.

Weinstein maintains he did not rape or sexually assault anyone.

New York prosecutors said last month they expect to bring new sexual assault charges against Weinstein, but have not yet done so.

Weinstein is being held at Rikers Island after a stint in the hospital last month where he was treated for pneumonia, COVID-19, and other health issues.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Harvey Weinstein will remain in custody in the Empire State as he awaits a retrial on rape and sexual assault charges, prosecutors said Monday.
harvey weinstein, rape, trial, conviction, appeal, new york, california
255
2024-11-19
Monday, 19 August 2024 08:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved