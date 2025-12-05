WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: harvard | yom kippur | synagogue | dhs | bb gun

Harvard Professor Agrees to Leave US After Firing BB Gun Outside Synagogue

By    |   Friday, 05 December 2025 04:37 PM EST

A Harvard Law School professor is leaving the U.S. voluntarily after his visa was revoked following an incident in October outside a synagogue, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Carlos Portugal Gouvea, a citizen of Brazil, was arrested after he fired a BB gun outside a Temple Beth Zion synagogue the day before Yom Kippur.

Gouvea said he was "hunting rats," the Department of Homeland Security said.

He was previously an associate professor at the University of Sao Paulo Law School.

After the shooting, the State Department revoked Gouvea's visa. He pleaded guilty last month to illegal use of an air rifle, DHS said.

He was sentenced to six months of pretrial probation and ordered to pay $386.59 in restitution.

Gouvea was arrested Wednesday by ICE Boston Enforcement and Removal Operations and agreed to leave the United States rather than be deported.

"There is no room in the United States for brazen, violent acts of anti-Semitism like this," said Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs, in a statement.

"They are an affront to our core [principles] as a country and an unacceptable threat against law-abiding American citizens," she added.

"We are under zero obligation to admit foreigners who commit these inexplicably reprehensible acts or to let them stay here," McLaughlin said.

Despite the Trump administration's claims, Temple Beth Zion has previously told its community members that the incident does not appear to have been fueled by antisemitism, a view shared by the Brookline Police Department, which investigated the matter.

The temple has said that police informed it that Gouvea was "unaware that he lived next to, and was shooting his BB gun next to, a synagogue or that it was a religious holiday."

Reuters contributed to this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Harvard Law School professor is leaving the U.S. voluntarily after his visa was revoked following an incident in October outside a synagogue, the Department of Homeland Security said.
harvard, yom kippur, synagogue, dhs, bb gun
290
2025-37-05
Friday, 05 December 2025 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved