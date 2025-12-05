Harvard Professor Agrees to Leave US After Firing BB Gun Outside Synagogue

A Harvard Law School professor is leaving the U.S. voluntarily after his visa was revoked following an incident in October outside a synagogue, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Carlos Portugal Gouvea, a citizen of Brazil, was arrested after he fired a BB gun outside a Temple Beth Zion synagogue the day before Yom Kippur.

Gouvea said he was "hunting rats," the Department of Homeland Security said.

He was previously an associate professor at the University of Sao Paulo Law School.

After the shooting, the State Department revoked Gouvea's visa. He pleaded guilty last month to illegal use of an air rifle, DHS said.

He was sentenced to six months of pretrial probation and ordered to pay $386.59 in restitution.

Gouvea was arrested Wednesday by ICE Boston Enforcement and Removal Operations and agreed to leave the United States rather than be deported.

"There is no room in the United States for brazen, violent acts of anti-Semitism like this," said Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs, in a statement.

"They are an affront to our core [principles] as a country and an unacceptable threat against law-abiding American citizens," she added.

"We are under zero obligation to admit foreigners who commit these inexplicably reprehensible acts or to let them stay here," McLaughlin said.

Despite the Trump administration's claims, Temple Beth Zion has previously told its community members that the incident does not appear to have been fueled by antisemitism, a view shared by the Brookline Police Department, which investigated the matter.

The temple has said that police informed it that Gouvea was "unaware that he lived next to, and was shooting his BB gun next to, a synagogue or that it was a religious holiday."

Reuters contributed to this report.