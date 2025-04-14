Harvard to Keep DEI Programs, Rejects Trump Demands

Harvard University announced on Monday that it would not comply with the Trump administration's demands to end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs or expel pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Last week, the White House informed Harvard that the school would lose federal funding if it did not abide by a series of demands concerning protesters and DEI programs. The Hill notes that Columbia University acquiesced to similar demands by President Donald Trump and still had its federal funding frozen and faced further cuts.

Harvard University President Alan Garber said in a message to the Harvard community, "No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue."

He added that the demands are an "unprecedented" attempt "to control the Harvard community" and said the government's letter "makes clear that the intention is not to work with us to address antisemitism in a cooperative and constructive manner. Although some of the demands outlined by the government are aimed at combating antisemitism, the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the 'intellectual conditions' at Harvard."

A letter from the university's attorneys to the Trump administration accused the government of attempting to violate the First Amendment and "invade university freedoms long recognized by the Supreme Court."

The letter added: "Harvard remains open to dialogue about what the university has done, and is planning to do, to improve the experience of every member of its community. But Harvard is not prepared to agree to demands that go beyond the lawful authority of this or any administration."