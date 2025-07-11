Harvard Pulls DEI Web Pages, Replaces Diversity Office

Harvard University appears intent on following through with at least some of the demands from the Trump administration to curb its position as an institution that supports Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

The Harvard Crimson, the university's daily student publication, reported that Harvard leadership this week began dismantling some of its DEI apparatus along with shuttering several related web pages.

The Crimson reported that on Wednesday, the university announced internally that it would be closing its diversity office but replacing it with the Office for Academic Culture and Community. As of Friday morning, there was little content available on the new office web page, and it carried a short announcement: “Our website is evolving with continued content updates.”

Web pages that were maintained by the University to support LGBTQ students, minority students, and women were closed down and are no longer accessible.

The Trump administration began targeting Harvard for its DEI programming in late February, when it was named among a group of colleges and universities being questioned by the administration for “antisemitic incidents.”

The Crimson reported that the changes gave the impression that Harvard was working to remake its public approach to DEI, and said Harvard leaders have spoken privately about the potential of new talks with the administration about how to move forward.

The Trump administration does not appear satisfied with Harvard’s DEI elimination efforts. On Wednesday, the Department of Education said it was challenging Harvard’s accreditation for failing to address harassment of Jewish students on campus. The Department of Homeland Security was also issuing a subpoena relating to alleged misconduct on Harvard’s campus by foreign students.