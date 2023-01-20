Harvard-Harris Poll: 64% Say Biden Docs Serious Security Breach

Nearly two-thirds of American voters said the discovery of classified documents from Joe Biden’s time as vice president at a Washington office he used and at his Wilmington, Delaware, home was a serious breach of national security, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released Friday.

The nationwide poll, conducted Wednesday and Thursday among 2,050 registered voters, showed 64% said it was a serious breach, including 44% of Democrats, and 36% said it was a minor breach.

It also said 79% polled, including 66% of Democrats, believe the discovery of the documents at a closet in an office at the Penn Biden Center should have been divulged before the midterm elections. The White House said the documents were discovered on Nov. 2, about a week before Election Day.

In December and January, the White House revealed more classified documents from Biden’s term as vice president were found by his attorneys at his home in Wilmington. The poll revealed 74% said the FBI should have searched the Delaware residence instead of Biden’s attorneys.

The poll also found that 50% of respondents believe Biden was given more favorable treatment than former President Donald Trump regarding their handling of classified documents, with 29% saying they were treated the same and 21% saying Biden had harsher treatment.

The poll showed 74%, including 66% of Democrats, supported Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the Biden documents. And 72% of respondents said Hur should also investigate the business dealings abroad of Biden’s son, Hunter, and whether Joe Biden, when he was vice president, used his position for his family's personal gain.

President Biden's approval rating remained steady at 42%, where it has been in the previous two polls, but those who strongly approved of his job performance was 20%, the lowest since July.