×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: harry reid | lie in state | capitol

Former Sen. Harry Reid to Lie in State in Capitol

Former Sen. Harry Reid to Lie in State in Capitol
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., answers questions following the weekly Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol Sept. 16, 2014, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 07:08 AM

The body of former Sen. Harry Reid will lie in state in the rotunda of the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, as lawmakers pay tribute to the Democrat majority leader who died on Dec. 28.

The Nevada statesman, who was 82 when he died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, was known as an influential and pugnacious fighter during an era of deepening partisanship in Washington.

Reid helped secure congressional passage of former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law in 2010 over sharp opposition from Republicans, and the former president said in his eulogy at Reid's funeral last week in Las Vegas that he could not have asked for a better friend.

"Without Harry, there would be no Affordable Care Act," Obama said. "Harry refused to give up."

Reid's body is expected to arrive in the Capitol on Wednesday morning, and an evening ceremony will take place with congressional leaders when Reid's body will be removed.

He is the 34th person to receive the honor.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The body of former Sen. Harry Reid will lie in state in the rotunda of the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, as lawmakers pay tribute to the Democrat majority leader who died on Dec. 28...
harry reid, lie in state, capitol
165
2022-08-12
Wednesday, 12 January 2022 07:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved