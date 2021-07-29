Tweets Show Capitol Officer Dunn as Critical of Trump, Praising BLM Protests

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who testified to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 incidents at the U.S. Capitol, has an online history of criticizing former President Donald Trump and conservative figures, as well as defending last summer's Black Lives Matter protests and controversial Rep. Ilhan Omar, according to an examination of posts he has made in the past on Twitter.

Articles in The Jewish Voice and The Federalist Wednesday outlined several of Dunn's past tweets and called into question his testimony, given some of his past online comments.

Dunn, one of four officers to take the stand, testified Tuesday that people in the crowd of protesters slammed him with racial slurs. He told lawmakers on the panel that after protesters told him that nobody voted for President Joe Biden, he had responded that he voted for Biden and "one woman in a pink 'MAGA' shirt yelled, 'You hear that, guys, this n***** voted for Joe Biden!' before about 20 others joined her."

He became emotional during the testimony and said it was the first time he had ever been verbally assaulted for the color of his skin while wearing his police uniform and without referring to Trump by name said a "hitman" had been behind the Jan. 6 violence.

Dunn has made similar statements in interviews after lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin in February quoted his comments during Trump's second impeachment hearing.

In his tweets, Dunn has used the hashtag #racistinchief while referring to Trump and has slammed Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham while responding to their posts.

For example, last August, Dunn responded to a post Carlson had made about the rioting going on at the time, asking him "why is murder an appropriate response to property damage but property damage isn’t an appropriate response to murder?”

In another tweet, Dunn said he hated Carlson and called him an "out of touch a**hole that has no clue about anything that doesn't look like him or agree with him."

Last week, Carlson slammed Dunn, before his testimony, as an "angry activist," reports USA Today.

"Dunn will pretend to speak for the country’s law enforcement community," Carlson said on his show. "But it turns out Dunn has very little in common with your average cop. Dunn is an angry left-wing political activist."

Dunn’s lawyers later in the day responded to Carlson, saying the officer would “lay down his life to protect a Member of Congress, regardless of being a Republican or Democrat.”

Meanwhile, in another tweet, posted in 2019, Dunn said that "racism is so American, that when you protest it, people think that you are protesting America!" and added the hashtags #RacistInChief, and others indicating he stands with Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, and members of the House "squad."

In other messages, Dunn criticized members of Trump's administration, commenting that he was "embarrassed" for looking up to then-Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and accusing him of "acting as narcissistic and egotistic as your boss."

He also referred to Ingraham as a "trash-a** human" and questioned whether a post she'd made about equality was "only if they're white and share the same views as you."

Both Carlson and Ingraham Tuesday, after the testimony, slammed Dunn and the other officers, mocking their testimony as political theater, reports Business Insider.