Army Major Resigns Over US Support for Israel

A U.S. Army officer in the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency resigned in protest of the Biden administration's support for Israel's war against Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Maj. Harrison Mann announced his resignation in a two-page letter posted on his LinkedIn account, in which he wrote that the Biden administration's support for Israel "has enabled and empowered the killing and starvation of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians."

Mann said the "unconditional support" also encourages "escalation that risks wider war."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mann had been an executive officer and analyst with the DIA's Middle East/Africa Regional Center since August 2021 and has been with the Army since May 2011.

"It is clear that this week, some of you will still be asked to provide support — directly or indirectly — to the Israeli military as it conducts operations into Rafah and elsewhere in Gaza," Mann wrote. "I distributed this letter internally on April 16 and received an unexpected outpouring of support. I am sharing it now in the hope that you too will discover you are not alone, you are not voiceless, and you are not powerless."

Unlike the CIA, which is focused on providing intelligence to the president and his Cabinet, the DIA said on its website it is the principal source of foreign intelligence to combat-related missions.

It's unknown if other military officers have resigned in protest of the Biden administration's policy since Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack in southern Israel that led to the massacre of at least 1,200 Israeli civilians and about 250 being taken hostage.

A spokeswoman for the Army was not immediately able to confirm if other officers had resigned for similar reasons since the war began, The New York Times reported Monday.

The Biden administration has come under intense domestic pressure regarding its support for Israel, with protests roiling college campuses, leading to thousands of arrests, the most active demonstrations on college campuses since the Vietnam War.

The U.S. military built a floating pier in the Mediterranean off the Gaza coast to enable more humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians, and President Joe Biden has threatened to withhold military shipments to Israel if it proceeded a military operation into the Gaza city of Rafah.

Mann wrote that despite the administration's support for Israel, he kept his opinion private and "continued to do my job with seeming enthusiasm."

"I had my reasons," he wrote. "I hoped if I held on a little longer, the war would be over. I hoped time and again that the latest 'outrage' would finally prompt a material shift in support for Israel [you know what they say about the definition of insanity].

"However, at some point it becomes difficult to defend the outcomes of this particular policy. At some point — whatever the justification — you're either advancing a policy that enables the mass starvation of children or you're not."

Newsmax reached out to the Defense Intelligence Agency and the White House for comment.