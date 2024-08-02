WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: harris | trump | debate | election

Harris Campaign to Trump: 'Man Up' and Debate

By    |   Friday, 02 August 2024 02:05 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign Friday accused former President Donald Trump of being "too scared" to face her in a debate and said he should "man up."

"He's got no problem spreading lies and hateful garbage at his rallies or in interviews with right-wing commentators," Harris for President co-Chair Cedric Richmond said Friday, reports The Hill. "But he's apparently too scared to do it standing across the stage from the Vice President of the United States."

And, Richmond added, "Since he talks the talk, he should walk the walk and — as Vice President Harris said earlier this week — say it to her face on September 10. She'll be there waiting to see if he'll show up."

His comments come in response to Trump insisting in an interview that he wants to debate Harris, but he sees little reason to.

"I mean right now I say, 'why should I do a debate?' " he said. "I'm leading in the polls. And, everybody knows her, everybody knows me."

The campaigns for Trump and President Joe Biden had agreed to a Sept. 10 debate, to be hosted by ABC News. However, with Biden out and Harris in, the former president says that he should have leeway to make changes in the debate, including changing its format or dropping ABC as the host.

Harris, meanwhile, has been taunting Trump over his comments about the September debate, telling a rally in Atlanta that if he's going to talk about her, he should "say it to my face."

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee has announced a "digital home page takeover," starting Saturday, that will target Trump over its claims that he is "afraid to debate Harris.

Last week, he told reporters that he would "absolutely" debate Harris, but this week said in an interview that he would "probably" debate her, but may choose not to.

His campaign has declined to commit to a debate, however, until Harris is the official Democratic Party nominee.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign Friday accused former President Donald Trump of being "too scared" to face her in a debate and said he should "man up."
harris, trump, debate, election
330
2024-05-02
Friday, 02 August 2024 02:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved