VP Harris to Blame Trump for Roe Reversal

By    |   Wednesday, 19 June 2024 06:30 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to slam former President Donald Trump on his abortion views during a campaign stop in Maryland on Monday, the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which overturned a woman’s right to an abortion, reported The Hill.

"The Vice President will remind voters that Donald Trump is responsible for overturning Roe and the chaos that has followed, and she will highlight the threat a second Trump presidency would pose to reproductive freedom nationwide," the campaign wrote in a statement.

Abortion is still consuming the nation’s courts, legislatures, and political campaigns — and changing the course of lives.

On Wednesday, a ban on abortion after the first six weeks of pregnancy, often before women realize they’re pregnant, took effect in Florida, echoing laws in two other states.

In Arizona, meanwhile, lawmakers voted to repeal a total ban on abortion dating back to 1864, decades before Arizona became a state — and the governor signed it a day later.

Also this week, the Kansas Legislature increased funding for anti-abortion centers, while advocates in South Dakota submitted the required number of signatures for a ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

The status of abortion in states across the country has changed constantly, with lawmakers passing measures and courts ruling on challenges to them. Currently, 14 states are enforcing bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with limited exceptions. Most Democratic-led states, meanwhile, have taken steps to preserve or expand access.

Trump, who said in April that he believes abortion laws should be decided by states, went further this week, telling Time magazine that states should also be able to prosecute women who seek abortions. Proposals to do that have not picked up steam in any state legislatures so far.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 19 June 2024 06:30 PM
