Kamala Harris Could Join Podcaster Joe Rogan for Interview

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris could sit down with popular podcaster Joe Rogan for an interview in the final stretch of the presidential campaign, three sources with knowledge of the matter said Monday.

Harris campaign officials met with Rogan's team this week but an appearance has not been confirmed yet, two of the sources said.

Rogan, who runs the most popular podcast in the United States, has a highly coveted and devoted following that leans young, male and numbers in the tens of millions.

The interview will offer Harris an opportunity to make her case to his followers, as she works to shore up support with male voters and Black men in particular. Numerous public polls suggest Republican nominee Donald Trump could overperform among young men of all races.

On Monday, the vice president released a new set of policy proposals to appeal to Black male voters and her campaign is ramping up outreach to the typically Democrat voting group.

Her campaign also announced she will sit for an interview with Fox News, whose day-to-day programming is heavy on conservative punditry that often explicitly supports Trump.

On Monday, Trump also indicated he plans to go on Rogan's podcast before Election Day on Nov. 5.

Trump and Rogan have sparred in the past. As recently as August, Trump took a shot at Rogan on social media platform Truth Social but later called him a "good guy."

In 2022, Rogan said he is not a Trump supporter and in August said he preferred Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for president. Kennedy has since dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Trump.

The appearance could offer a shot in the arm for Harris and Trump as polls show an incredibly tight race between the two candidates that is expected to come down to the results in seven swing states. In March, Spotify said that "The Joe Rogan Experience" had 14.5 million followers, almost triple the platform's second most popular program. He also has over 19 million followers on Instagram and 17 million followers on YouTube.

A poll by YouGov last year found that 81% of his listeners are male and 56% are under 35 years old, feeding the perception that he has a direct line to a cohort that polling suggests tends to support Trump over Harris.

Rogan reached a new deal with Spotify earlier this year, estimated to be worth as much as $250 million.