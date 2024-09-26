Dem. Senators Warn Against Harris' Call to End Filibuster for Abortion

Prominent Democrat senators are expressing concern over Vice President Kamala Harris' recent call to end the filibuster to codify abortion rights, warning that changing the Senate rule could have far-reaching consequences, Breitbart reported.

Harris' call to abolish the filibuster to enshrine abortion rights into law has sparked debate among Democrats, with many cautioning that such a move could set a dangerous precedent.

During an interview on Wisconsin Public Radio earlier this week, Harris advocated for eliminating the filibuster to protect reproductive rights.

"I think we should eliminate the filibuster for Roe," she said. "To actually put back in law the protections for reproductive freedom and for the ability of every person and every woman to make decisions about their own body …"

Harris' stance marks a shift from her position in 2017 when, as a senator from California, she supported preserving the filibuster, stating it was essential for the Senate to remain "the world's greatest deliberative body."

Several Democrat senators quickly voiced their reservations about her proposal. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., highlighted the potential risks of such a change.

"We should approach it very carefully because what goes around comes around," he said, referencing the Democrats' decision in 2013 to lower the threshold for approving district and circuit court judges.

That move eventually led to Republicans reducing the minimum votes needed for Supreme Court justices, culminating in a conservative majority overturning Roe v. Wade.

Reed emphasized that lowering the threshold to 50 votes for confirming justices had affected the quality of court appointments. He argued that major legislative changes should not begin with altering Senate rules.

"I think it would be good to have a national abortion [law] to protect the reproductive freedom of women, but I don't think the first procedure would be to change the rules of the Senate," he said.

Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., echoed the sentiment, favoring bipartisan efforts over procedural changes. He expressed optimism that a 60-vote consensus could be reached, saying, "The surest way to ensure that [abortion rights], which makes it much, much more durable, is to get 60 votes."

Even staunch abortion rights advocate Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., hesitated to endorse Harris' proposal, indicating she was still considering the issue. Meanwhile, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called for a broader conversation on filibuster reform.

"We've allowed the filibuster rule to eat the business of the Senate," he said, suggesting that a dysfunctional Senate hampers legislative progress.

However, the most vocal resistance to Harris' plan comes from two independents who caucus as Democrats: Sens. Krysten Sinema, Ariz., and Joe Manchin, W.Va..

Both opposed changes to the filibuster in 2022 and are seen as key defenders of the rule within the party. They will leave office after their current terms end after the election.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has stated that the party will discuss filibuster reform next year if Democrats maintain control of the Senate. However, he has not indicated whether he supports Harris' specific proposal.