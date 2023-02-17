VP Harris Condemns Gov. DeSantis' Education Reforms

Vice President Kamala Harris tore into recent actions taken by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to reform his state's education system, calling it "wrongheaded" and censorship.

Appearing Friday on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports," Harris called out the Republican governor's criticism of the College Board proposal for an Advanced Placement course in African American studies.

"I don't know what he knows and what he doesn't know, but I know this: Any push to censor America's teachers and tell them what they should be teaching in the best interest of our children in partnership with the parents of America is, I think, wrongheaded," Harris said.

The College Board released its revised curriculum earlier this month after DeSantis voiced his concerns, removing many references to Black Lives Matter, critical race theory, feminism, and LGBTQ activism, The New York Times reported.

In addition, "Black conservatism" is offered now as a potential research project topic.

"The people who know our children best are their parents and their teachers in terms of the time they spend and the investment they've placed in the brains and capacity of our children who are our nation's future," Harris said.

"It should not be some politician saying what should be taught in our classrooms."

DeSantis' recent move on the AP course follows a slate of education reforms during his five years in office, including the Parental Rights in Education Act and expansions to private and charter school vouchers.

Last year, Vox reported, the governor signed a bill barring transgender athletes from women's public school teams and banned more than 40% of math textbooks submitted for review over alleged "woke" ideology.

DeSantis earlier this week hinted at eliminating all AP courses in Florida, pledging to reevaluate Florida's relationship with the College Board, per the Tampa Bay Times.

"This College Board, like, nobody elected them to anything," DeSantis said. "They are just kind of there, and they provide a service. And so you can either utilize those services or not."