Harris, Hillary Clinton Top Picks If Biden Doesn't Run

Vice President Kamala Harris and former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton are Democrats' top picks for the party's primary if President Joe Biden bows out of the 2024 presidential race, according to a recent Harvard-Harris poll.

In the poll of 2,851 voters conducted Nov. 15-16, 24% said they would vote for Harris, while 13% said they would pick Clinton, the former Secretary of State who lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

The poll also found that 59% think Biden should not run for reelection, while 41% said he should. Among independents, 66% said Biden should not run while 34% said he should.

Just 42% of voters said they thought Biden, 81, is "mentally fit" for office while 58% said they "have doubts about his fitness."