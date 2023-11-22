×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: harris | clinton | biden | president

Harris, Hillary Clinton Top Picks If Biden Doesn't Run

By    |   Wednesday, 22 November 2023 04:13 PM EST

Vice President Kamala Harris and former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton are Democrats' top picks for the party's primary if President Joe Biden bows out of the 2024 presidential race, according to a recent Harvard-Harris poll.

In the poll of 2,851 voters conducted Nov. 15-16, 24% said they would vote for Harris, while 13% said they would pick Clinton, the former Secretary of State who lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

The poll also found that 59% think Biden should not run for reelection, while 41% said he should. Among independents, 66% said Biden should not run while 34% said he should.

Just 42% of voters said they thought Biden, 81, is "mentally fit" for office while 58% said they "have doubts about his fitness."

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Vice President Kamala Harris and former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton are Democrats' top picks for the party's primary if President Joe Biden bows out of the 2024 presidential race, according to a recent Harvard-Harris poll.
harris, clinton, biden, president
129
2023-13-22
Wednesday, 22 November 2023 04:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved