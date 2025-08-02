Conservatives Rip Harris Memoir as Possible '28 Campaign Fodder

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is under fire from conservative critics following the announcement of her upcoming memoir, “107 Days,” which chronicles her failed 2024 presidential campaign against President Donald Trump, Newsweek reported.

Kamala Harris revealed on Thursday that she has written a memoir reflecting on her brief run as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential election. The book, titled “107 Days,” named for the period she spent campaigning against Trump, will be published by Simon & Schuster and is set for release on Sept. 23, 2025.

"Since leaving office, I've spent a lot of time reflecting on those days, and with candor and reflection, I've written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey," Harris posted on X.

The announcement quickly sparked reactions across the political spectrum, with conservatives leading the charge in criticism.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson responded on X: "Writing a memoir about being a loser is a choice."

Kirsten Fleming of the New York Post dubbed the work a "diary of defeat," writing, "Anything written on her ill-fated attempt to win the White House should be a grim autopsy on a spectacularly bad campaign with a historically terrible candidate."

Stephen Miller, President Trump’s Homeland Security adviser, mocked Harris’s decision to publish a memoir. "What is Kamala Harris' book even going to be about? All the interviews she refused to do? Why she chose Governor Jazz Hands over the Jewish guy? 4 chapters on her endorsement from Dick Cheney?" he posted on X Thursday.

Despite the criticism, some observers view the book as a potential stepping stone for Harris’s political future. Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested the memoir and its promotional tour might be the beginning of a renewed push toward a 2028 presidential bid. “The tour reconnects her with the American people, the crowds, the donors … and that kind of sets her up,” Watters said.

Harris officially announced on Wednesday that she will not run for governor of California in 2026, adding to speculation about another potential White House run. David Axelrod, a senior political analyst and former strategist for Barack Obama, told CNN: “It’s clear that you read her statement, that she is setting herself up to run.”

Still, some political analysts remain skeptical of Harris’s chances. On MSNBC, Susan Page of USA Today noted, “Democrats historically have not been interested in nominating again someone who ran, got the nomination and failed.”

During her appearance on CNN's “The Source With Kaitlan Collins,” senior reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere said Harris’s upcoming media engagements raise questions about how she will address her relationship with President Joe Biden. “She really struggles with what she is going to say about Joe Biden,” Dovere noted.

Simon & Schuster, of course, lauded the memoir. CEO Jonathan Karp said, "107 DAYS” captures the drama of running for president better than just about anything I've read … an eyewitness contribution to history and an extraordinary story." Dawn Davis, senior vice president of 37 Ink, added that readers would feel “like a fly on the wall” during pivotal campaign moments.