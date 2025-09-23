Harris: I Was 'Reckless' Not to Challenge Biden Candidacy

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has admitted she believes she was "reckless" for not challenging former President Joe Biden's decision to run for re-election.

She told ABC's "Good Morning America" that is a decision she now regrets.

Harris was asked on the broadcast, "Do you regret not voicing your opinion in that moment?"

"Yes," she replied, "and I actually have reflected on that, and I've written about that."

The follow-up question: "Would that have mattered if you did?"

She responded, "I don't know, but I can only take responsibility for myself and on reflection, you know, and I talk about it in the context of asking a question of myself — was that grace to not bring it up to him, or was it reckless?"

Harris, spelled out in her campaign memoir "107 Days," that she felt Biden deciding to run for re-election was up to him and wife Jill Biden. But she added in the interview appearance, "And on my part, I do reflect on that and feel that it was a recklessness about not raising it with him."

Harris said she has not lost contact with that issue.

"I talk about what was going through my head, right?" she said. "And what was going through my head to not bring it up was that it would come off as being very self-serving, and therefore maybe lack the credibility that it deserved. But I do think about it. I do think about it."

Harris then reiterated her steadfast support for Biden.

"And I also say, though, and I speak extensively about this, my concern about him running for re-election was completely separate from my admiration and knowledge about his capacity to serve as president [of the] United States, which was consistent and never wavered," she said.

Harris said rather than trying to focus on specific needs of the country, the Democratic Party today should target the party's political messaging.

Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump, who secured 312 electoral votes to her 226 and won the popular vote 49.8% to 48.3%. Key factors in her defeat included the economic challenges inherited from President Biden, particularly high inflation and stagnant wages, which eroded public confidence in the Democratic Party.