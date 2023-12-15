CNN Host: Biden Needs to Stop Saying Economy Is Strong

CNN host Poppy Harlow says President Joe Biden should stop telling people that the fundamentals of the economy are strong.

Her comments came Friday during a wide-ranging, on-the-air discussion of the economy.

“Don’t say the fundamentals of the economy are strong,” Harlow said, adding with a laugh, “Don’t do that.”

The Daily Caller posted a report and a video of Harlow making the comments during one of the news network’s segments.

CNN’s Erica Hill had noted on the segment that the push to tout “Bidenomics” is not connecting with voters. And former Obama administration official Sarah Feinberg said the Biden economic message is not connecting with many voters.

“Inflation overall is better but it is still worse than it was three years ago,” strategist Lee Carter argued. “Prices are — people are looking at $11 packages of bacon. When you look at the polling, 62% of Americans right now say the economy feels bad. When you look at the ... 85% say personal experiences [are] showing them that things are worse. You look at the stock market rally, you can look at the fundamentals, and the Biden administration can go out there and say the economy has never been stronger, but that’s just not the …”

The Washington Post recently observed that many Americans are financially stronger than they were before the pandemic, but they feel worse about their own economic status.