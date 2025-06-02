Hamas Claims Readiness to Talk More on Gaza Hostage Deal

Hamas claimed on Sunday that it is ready for a new round of indirect talks with the goal of addressing "points of contention" concerning the elusive Gaza agreement.

The Palestinian terror group said that it seeks a new agreement that "ensures relief for our people and an end to the humanitarian catastrophe, ultimately leading to a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of the occupation forces," referring to the Israeli military forces operating against Hamas operatives in the Gaza Strip.

The latest Hamas announcement appears to be the result of pressure from mediating Arab states on the terrorist group to moderate its response to the U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s newest Gaza ceasefire proposal.

Hamas also publicly thanked Egypt and Qatar for its mediating efforts in the conflict. Prior to the latest statement by Hamas, Egypt, and Qatar issued a joint statement, "emphasizing the importance of intensifying efforts to overcome the obstacles facing the negotiations."

However, Hamas did not reveal whether it has revised its response to the Witkoff proposal, which calls for the release of 10 living Israeli hostages in exchange for ceasefire during 60 days.

Hamas responded on Saturday to the Witkoff proposal by changing its terms, demanding a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a permanent end to the war.

"Following a round of national consultations, and out of our responsibility to our people and their suffering, Hamas today submitted to the mediators its response to the latest proposal by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, in a manner that will lead to a permanent ceasefire, a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and ensuring the flow of aid to our people in the Gaza Strip," Hamas said in an official statement.

Witkoff condemned Hamas and called its response "totally unacceptable."

"I received the Hamas response to the United States’ proposal. It is totally unacceptable and only takes us backward," Witkoff wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

"Hamas should accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks, which we can begin immediately this coming week," the U.S. envoy urged.

U.S. President Donald Trump had signaled on Friday that a new ceasefire agreement in Gaza was imminent. However, Hamas’ refusal to accept the latest proposal has so far frustrated Trump’s plan to secure a ceasefire and save additional hostages held by Hamas.

Hamas still holds 58 Israeli hostages. At least 20 hostages are believed to be still alive. While Hamas’ latest statement signals a willingness to talk, it is currently unclear how flexible Hamas is willing to be or whether it simply seeks to buy time by presenting an illusion of talks.

The families of the Israeli hostages and much of the Israeli public have called on the Israeli government to urgently secure the release of the remaining hostages. While the Netanyahu government says it has accepted the Witkoff proposal, Israel has stressed that it will not give up its war goal of dismantling Hamas as a military and political force in Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Sunday that he has ordered the Israeli military to continue the operations against Hamas "regardless of any negotiations."

The Israeli government has stressed repeatedly that Hamas only responds constructively to intense military pressure by the IDF.

This allisreal.com report was republished with permission from All Israel News.