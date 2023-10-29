×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hamas | palestine | student | desantis | ramaswamy

DeSantis: Pro-Palestine Student Group 'Terrorism Issue'

By    |   Sunday, 29 October 2023 06:00 PM EDT

Rebuking the position of his Republican presidential opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told "Meet the Press" on Sunday that cutting funding of a pro-Palestine student group from Florida state colleges was a "material support to terrorism" issue, not a matter of canceling one's right to free speech.

"This is not cancel culture," DeSantis told moderator Kristen Welker, responding to Ramaswamy's statement. "This group, they themselves said in the aftermath of the Hamas attack that they 'don't just stand in solidarity,' that they 'are part of this Hamas movement.'"

"And so, yeah, you have a right to go out and demonstrate; but you can't provide material support to terrorism. They've linked themselves to Hamas. And so we absolutely decertify them ... That's not a First Amendment issue. That's a material support to terrorism issue," DeSantis stated.

Earlier, Ramaswamy, in a statement posted on X, maintained that "you can't recharacterize someone's speech ... as material support for a terrorist group." Doing so, he contended, conflates free speech with providing aid to terrorists.

At the center of the controversy is the National Students for Justice in Palestine "toolkit."

The toolkit posits the stance that its group identity is inextricably tied to the "resistance" and not as a mere ally of the "resistance."

"We as Palestinian students in exile are PART of this movement, not in solidarity with this movement," the toolkit reads.

Following the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, the group wrote in the toolkit: "Today, we witness a historic win for the Palestinian resistance."

Nonetheless, and without any investigations of state or federal capacity, it could not at this time be determined if the student organization provided direct material support to Hamas.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rebuking the position of his Republican presidential opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told "Meet the Press" on Sunday that cutting funding of a pro-Palestine student group from Florida state colleges was a "material support to terrorism" issue.
hamas, palestine, student, desantis, ramaswamy
287
2023-00-29
Sunday, 29 October 2023 06:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved