Hamas Rejects Latest Israeli Hostage Release Proposal

The terror organization Hamas has rejected the latest ceasefire and hostage deal proposal from Israel, the group officially announced on Thursday night.

In a statement, senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya rejected "partial deals," accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of wanting to prolong the war. He also blamed Netanyahu for setting "impossible conditions" that, according to him, do not lead to a ceasefire or a full Israeli withdrawal.

A Hamas source told the French outlet AFP that the group had sent a written response to mediators on Thursday. The latest proposal for a 45-day ceasefire included the release of 10 living hostages in exchange for 1,231 Palestinian prisoners, along with the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

For the first time, it included a call for Hamas to disarm as a step toward the complete end to the war.

"We are ready to immediately conduct real negotiations, on the release of all the captives in our hands in exchange for the release of an agreed number of prisoners held by the occupation. In return, the occupation must stop the war completely and withdraw completely from the Gaza Strip," said al-Hayya.

Al-Hayya is Hamas' chief mediator. He is based in Qatar and currently serves as the deputy leader of the group's political bureau (politburo).

The official reiterated that Hamas is ready to negotiate a "comprehensive deal, which includes the release of all the hostages in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners, a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the beginning of the reconstruction of the Strip."

There was no immediate response from the Israeli government.

A security source told Channel 12, "This refusal will hurt Hamas and its senior officials, the military pressure from the air, sea and land will increase. The IDF will seize more and more territory in the Gaza Strip. We have prepared for the possibility that the answer will be negative – and the plans are ready."

U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson James Hewitt stated, "Hamas's comments demonstrate they aren't interested in peace but perpetual violence. The terms made by the Trump administration have not changed: release the hostages or face hell."

Two of Israel's right-wing leaders – Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir – were among the first to respond to Hamas' rejection by calling for the terror group's destruction.

"The State of Israel will not, God forbid, surrender to Hamas and will not end the war without a complete victory and the realization of its full goals, which include the destruction of Hamas and the return of all the hostages," Smotrich wrote on 𝕏.

"The time has come to open the gates of hell on Hamas, to deepen the fighting until the complete occupation of the Strip, the destruction of Hamas, and the implementation of President Trump's plan for the voluntary departure of Gazans for rehabilitation in other countries."

Ben Gvir urged Netanyahu to realize his promise of "complete victory."

"Hamas will not set conditions, it will surrender to them! No deal, no ceasefire, no aid – only the continuation of the fighting until the Nazis from Gaza are defeated. Increase the pressure, exert all the power and might – until Hamas begs on its knees," he stated.

