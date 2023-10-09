×
Tags: hamas | israel | terrorist | attacks | gaza | siege | yoav gallant

Israel Defense Chief Orders 'Complete Siege' of Gaza

By    |   Monday, 09 October 2023 08:24 AM EDT

Israel has ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza after the Hamas terror attacks have the casualties rising to nearly 1,200.

Gaza's "complete siege" order was delivered Monday by Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, CNN reported.

"We are fighting barbarians and will respond accordingly," Gallant said on camera during an address, announcing the Israeli Defense Force "Operation Swords of Iron" operation.

"No electricity, food, fuel or water will be delivered to the enclave, which is surrounded on three sides by Israel and Egypt."

The report comes as Hamas claimed that 163 terrorists have been taken out of Israel and taken to Gaza, and Israel has identified a leader of the Hamas campaign.

"Yahya Sinwar is the commander of the campaign, and he is a dead man," IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told journalists during a press briefing, JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) reported Monday.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

Newsfront
Monday, 09 October 2023 08:24 AM
