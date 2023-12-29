Hamas 'Agrees in Principle' to Resume Hostage Talks

The terrorist group Hamas has "agreed in principle" to resume hostage negotiations with Israel in exchange for a prolonged cease-fire in Gaza, the Israeli news outlet Walla! News reported Thursday.

Walla! cited three different Israeli officials.

Qatari mediators told Israel that Hamas is willing to free 40 to 50 hostages in exchange for a cease-fire of up to a month, according to the report. Israeli officials are taking a skeptical and cautionary approach to the news, according to the report.

"We have moved from a frozen standstill to just a very cold situation," one official told Walla!.

The first phase would see the release of women still held by Hamas, men over the age of 60 and those with medical issues in exchange for the cease-fire and the release of Palestinian prisoners. A second phase would see the withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces from an untold amount of areas in Gaza.

The talks would be the first since a seven-day pause in November saw the release of more than 100 hostages. Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza continue to hold about 130 hostages — including 23 bodies — kidnapped when Hamas broke through Israel’s border on Oct. 7. In addition to kidnapping, Hamas slaughtered more than 1,200 in Israel, mostly civilians, including women, children, and infants. Reports of rape and mutilation of women by the terrorists continue to mount.

Israel resumed bombing and its pursuit of Hamas at the end of the seven-day pause and just this week expanded its ground operation in Gaza.

Israel proffered a deal earlier this month to pause fighting for a week in exchange for Hamas releasing more than three dozen hostages, according to Axios. American and Israeli intelligence officials were among a contingent that met it Warsaw, Poland, to discuss the proposal, which did not advance.

A Hamas delegation reportedly was in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday to discuss a three-pronged plan proffered by Egypt that would provide for a new round of cease-fires, a staggered release of hostages in exchange for all Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and ultimately an end to the war. Hamas would also seek "guarantees for a complete Israeli military withdrawal" from Gaza, a Hamas official told Agence France-Presse.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted on Thursday at progress in talks for a hostage release, according to the Times of Israel.