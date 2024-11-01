2 Dead, 6 Injured in Halloween Shooting in Downtown Orlando

Two people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando, Florida, in the early hours of Friday (November 1), Orlando police said.

Video posted on social media showed dozens of police cars in downtown Orlando following reports of a mass shooting.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from the buildings and roads which matched file and satellite imagery of the area. The date was verified by the original file metadata.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith told a news conference in the early hours of Friday morning that a 17-year-old suspect was in custody.