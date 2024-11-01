WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: halloween | shooting | downtown orlando

2 Dead, 6 Injured in Halloween Shooting in Downtown Orlando

Friday, 01 November 2024 06:25 AM EDT

Two people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando, Florida, in the early hours of Friday (November 1), Orlando police said.

Video posted on social media showed dozens of police cars in downtown Orlando following reports of a mass shooting.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from the buildings and roads which matched file and satellite imagery of the area. The date was verified by the original file metadata.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith told a news conference in the early hours of Friday morning that a 17-year-old suspect was in custody.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando, Florida, in the early hours of Friday (November 1), Orlando police said. Video posted on social media showed dozens of police cars in downtown Orlando...
halloween, shooting, downtown orlando
102
2024-25-01
Friday, 01 November 2024 06:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved