Epstein Survivor: Would Be 'Huge Error' to Pardon Maxwell

An abuse survivor of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein assailed on Wednesday the "dishonesty" surrounding the talk of a pardon for his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell as well as the teasing of a purported client list that she says "doesn't exist."

Further, Haley Robson said it would be a "huge error" for President Donald Trump to pardon Maxwell.

Robson made the comments in an interview with CNN that aired Wednesday.

Robson was reacting to the ongoing speculation of a pardon for Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in a minimum-security prison in Texas for sex trafficking.

"I don't think Ghislaine has anything to say. I think it's all rubbish. I think it's dishonesty. It's a huge mistake for her to have been moved in the first place. If you pardon her, you will be making a huge error," Robson told CNN.

Trump told Newsmax earlier this month that he hadn't, to that point, been asked to pardon Maxwell.

"I don't know anything about the case, but I know I have the right to do it. ... I've given pardons to people before, but nobody's even asked me to do it," Trump said on Aug. 1.

Maxwell spent nine hours over two days earlier this month talking with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in Tallahassee, Florida, in which he asked Maxwell about "maybe 100 different people," her attorney told ABC News. Blanche's interview with Maxwell came amid rampant speculation of a client list of Epstein's.

"The government has been gaslighting the public with a list that doesn't exist for political gain," Robson told CNN.

After that meeting with Blanche, Maxwell was transferred from a low-security prison in Florida to a minimum-security, all-women's prison camp in south Texas.

Robson was 16 years old when she was abused by Epstein. She says she never met Maxwell and was recruited by a classmate, she said in 2021.

With Maxwell and Epstein back in the news, Robson told CNN it "delays your healing."

"How can I move past this trauma when every day I wake up, it's in my face, it's in the news, it's on my phone," she said, adding, "I'll probably be in therapy for the rest of my life."

Epstein was convicted in Florida state court in 2008 on charges of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute as part of a deal he made with prosecutors. He was awaiting trial in New York on charges of sex trafficking minors and conspiracy when he killed himself in jail in August 2019.