Haley: Trump's RNC Takeover Raises Concerns of Funds Misuse

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley cautioned against the potential misuse of donor funds by Donald Trump if he secures the GOP nomination for the presidency, Mediaite reported.

Haley's remarks come amid mounting legal challenges faced by the former president, including a recent court ruling ordering him to pay $364 million for financial wrongdoing.

In an interview on CNN's "The Source," the former South Carolina governor expressed apprehension about Trump's intentions, highlighting fears that the former president could tap into Republican National Committee resources to cover his legal expenses.

"My biggest issue is I don't want the RNC to become, you know, his legal defense fund. I don't want the RNC to become his piggy bank for his personal court cases," Haley said.

Citing Trump's history of using donor contributions for legal matters, Haley pointed out that he had already allegedly spent over $50 million from campaign funds on personal legal fees. She underscored concerns about Trump's efforts to exert influence within the RNC, including the appointment of his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as co-chair.

Haley's concerns echo broader anxieties within the Republican Party about the potential ramifications of Donald Trump's legal entanglements on electoral prospects. "That's the fear that every Republican should have because we won't win anything if he goes down that path," she said.

Lara Trump's recent assertion that RNC funds would solely support Donald Trump's presidential bid further fueled concerns.

"Every single penny will go to the number one and the only job of the RNC. That is electing Donald J. Trump as president of the United States and saving this country," Lara Trump stated in an interview with Newsmax.

Despite facing a barrage of legal challenges, including criminal indictments in multiple jurisdictions, Trump maintains a strong position as the front-runner for the GOP nomination.