Haley: N.H. Republicans Better at Picking President

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Thursday suggested that New Hampshire Republicans are better at picking a president than Iowans.

"We have an opportunity to get this right," Haley said at a rally in Milford, New Hampshire. "And I know we'll get this right, and I trust you, I trust every single one of you. You know how to do this. You know Iowa starts it. You know that you correct it."

She then concluded, "And then, my sweet state of South Carolina brings it home. That's what we do."

Some Republicans slammed Haley for her comments.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another GOP presidential candidate, called her remarks "unreal."

"Nikki Haley belittles Iowa caucusgoers — claiming their decisions will need to be corrected by New Hampshire voters," DeSantis War Room wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Conservative entrepreneur and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also jumped in.

"Nikki Haley says that New Hampshire needs to 'correct' the results of the Iowa caucus. 🤔," Ramaswamy wrote on X.

Haley’s comments come after a recent poll showed her 2 percentage points behind DeSantis and more than 35 percentage points behind front-runner Donald Trump.