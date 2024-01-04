×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: haley | new hampshire | republicans | presidents | iowa

Haley: N.H. Republicans Better at Picking President

By    |   Thursday, 04 January 2024 12:35 PM EST

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Thursday suggested that New Hampshire Republicans are better at picking a president than Iowans.

"We have an opportunity to get this right," Haley said at a rally in Milford, New Hampshire. "And I know we'll get this right, and I trust you, I trust every single one of you. You know how to do this. You know Iowa starts it. You know that you correct it."

She then concluded, "And then, my sweet state of South Carolina brings it home. That's what we do."

Some Republicans slammed Haley for her comments.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another GOP presidential candidate, called her remarks "unreal."

"Nikki Haley belittles Iowa caucusgoers — claiming their decisions will need to be corrected by New Hampshire voters," DeSantis War Room wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Conservative entrepreneur and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also jumped in.

"Nikki Haley says that New Hampshire needs to 'correct' the results of the Iowa caucus. 🤔," Ramaswamy wrote on X.

Haley’s comments come after a recent poll showed her 2 percentage points behind DeSantis and more than 35 percentage points behind front-runner Donald Trump.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Thursday suggested that New Hampshire Republicans are better at picking a president than Iowans. "We have an opportunity to get this right," Haley said at a rally in Milford, New Hampshire. "And I know we'll get this right and I...
haley, new hampshire, republicans, presidents, iowa
190
2024-35-04
Thursday, 04 January 2024 12:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved