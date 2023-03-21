Nikki Haley: 'If Russia Wins in Ukraine, China Wins'

Nikki Haley, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, says China also wins if Ukraine falls to the Russians.

Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, made her comments in a Tuesday column for The Wall Street Journal.

"This week's meeting in Moscow between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin is the latest proof that China is Russia's best friend and biggest backer," she said. "Everyone knows it, yet President [Joe] Biden and some Republicans are failing to realize a corresponding truth: If Russia wins in Ukraine, China wins too.

"Beijing has set its sights on overtaking the U.S. militarily, economically and culturally. Mr. Xi is in Moscow because supporting Mr. Putin advances his dark vision. He wants Russia to conquer Ukraine so it's easier for China to invade Taiwan. He wants Russia to threaten the rest of Europe because it draws America's attention from Asia."

Her comments are in stark contrast to potential 2024 opponent Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis' position regarding Ukraine. DeSantis said last week that protecting Ukraine against Russia's invasion is not one of America's "vital national interests" in the face of more pressing issues closer to home. He also called the war a "territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia."

Haley singled out Biden for criticism regarding the U.S. position on Ukraine.

"Mr. Biden says the U.S. stands with Ukraine, but he has consistently let Russia seize the initiative. He encouraged the invasion by surrendering in Afghanistan and by saying a 'minor incursion' into Ukraine would be OK.

"He has failed to send Kyiv the support it needs, when it needs it. He has even given Ukraine money without accountability when he should have sent weapons and military equipment. Ukrainians clearly have the will to win. But Mr. Biden has given Ukraine only enough to slow the Russian advance, not to repel it.

"Mr. Biden's hemming and hawing is consistent with his history on national security."

Still, without mentioning names, she was also critical of the "weakness from some on the right."

"They say the U.S. shouldn't care about Ukraine because this war isn't our fight," she said. "Some call it a mere 'territorial dispute.' They say we should ignore Ukraine so we can focus on China.

"This has it backward. China loses if Ukraine wins. Nobody knows that better than Mr. Xi. He wants America to shift attention from Ukraine in the short run, because it would give Russia and China an edge in the long run — in Europe, Asia and worldwide. Yet the U.S. can stifle China's ambitions now by helping Ukraine, and we can do it without sending a blank check or risking American troops."