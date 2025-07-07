Sen. Jeffries, Mayor Hopeful Mamdani to Meet Next Week

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani will meet next week, the congressman announced on Monday.

During an appearance on ABC's "The View," Jeffries said he is "scheduled to meet with him next week and we'll have a conversation about his vision" for New York City.

The congressman, whose district covers much of Brooklyn, added that Mamdani ran "a campaign that was actually focused largely on affordability, and that was the right issue to focus on because New York City's too expensive. America right now is too expensive."

He also said Mamdani must "aggressively address the rise in antisemitism in the city of New York" should he win in November.

Jeffries, in a social media post after Mamdani's victory last month, offered "congratulations" to the legislator but did not formally endorse his campaign.

"Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani on a decisive primary victory. Assemblyman Mamdani ran a strong campaign that relentlessly focused on the economy and bringing down the high cost of living in New York City," Jeffries wrote.

The congressman also defended Mamdani from criticism leveled by President Donald Trump, who called the assemblyman a "communist lunatic," saying: "Stop lying about Assemblyman Mamdani. He is neither a communist nor a lunatic. And New York City doesn't need to be saved by a wannabe King. Besides, you are too busy destroying America with your One Big Ugly Bill to do anything else."