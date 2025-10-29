Jeffries: Maryland Will Begin Redistricting Soon

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said he expects Maryland lawmakers to begin redrawing the state’s congressional maps to make it more favorable to Democrats.

Jeffries comments came after Democrat Bill Ferguson, the president of Maryland’s Senate, said he was opposed to redistricting.

But Jeffries said he spoke with Gov. Wes Moore and other Maryland Democrats who said they are prepared to redraw the state’s map, which could net Democrats an additional seat.

"It’s my expectation, based on my conversations with Gov. Moore, with leadership in the Maryland General Assembly, and, certainly, with the Maryland congressional delegation, that the state of Maryland knows what the stakes are, understands the assignment, and as we are seeing in multiple other states beginning with California, will respond aggressively and appropriately, in short order," Jeffries said.

California voters are expected to pass Proposition 50, which would allow for the redrawing of the state’s congressional maps to net more Democrat seats, in response to Texas redrawing its map to net Republicans additional seats.

North Carolina has redrawn its maps to be more favorable to Republicans while Indiana is expected to follow suit.

Ferguson said he doubted new congressional maps would be ready for the 2026 midterms and compared partisan gerrymandering to the historic gerrymandering of Black voters in the South.

"It is hypocritical to say that it is abhorrent to tactically shift voters based on race, but not to do so based on party affiliation," Ferguson.

Rep. Andy Harris is Maryland’s lone Republican congressman, representing the state’s 1st Congressional District on the eastern shore of the state.

Even though Democrat Kamala Harris won the state by almost 30 points, Rep. Harris’ district voted for President Donald Trump by 17 points.