Dems' House Leader: Don't Rescue McCarthy

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., "definitively" pushed Democrats to vote against any attempt to delay the motion to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and told members of the caucus to vote to remove McCarthy from the post, according to Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman.

During a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, Jeffries reportedly told House Democrats to vote against any procedural motion that would delay the motion to vacate, and that they should vote to remove McCarthy.

Jeffries told reporters after exiting the meeting: "House Democrats are going to continue to put people over politics and to fight to make life better for everyday Americans. From the very beginning, that has been our objective, and it will continue to be our sole focus — delivering for the American people."

Jeffries added: "We encourage our Republican colleagues who claim to be more traditional to break from the extremists. In the chaos, in the dysfunction, in the extremism, we are ready, willing and able to work together with our Republican colleagues, but it is on them to join us to move the Congress and the country forward."

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters after the meeting: "We are following our leader, and we are not saving Kevin McCarthy."

House Republican leaders reportedly alerted members Tuesday afternoon that a vote on a motion to table the resolution would be scheduled for 1:30 p.m. House Minority Whip Tom Emmer, D-Minn., later wrote in a memo that "at approximately 1:30 p.m., we will vote on the adoption of the rule and the Motion to Table the Motion to Vacate. Walk off the floor: 2:10 p.m."