×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hakeem jeffries | kevin mccarthy | house | democrats

Dems' House Leader: Don't Rescue McCarthy

By    |   Tuesday, 03 October 2023 01:11 PM EDT

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., "definitively" pushed Democrats to vote against any attempt to delay the motion to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and told members of the caucus to vote to remove McCarthy from the post, according to Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman.

During a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, Jeffries reportedly told House Democrats to vote against any procedural motion that would delay the motion to vacate, and that they should vote to remove McCarthy.

Jeffries told reporters after exiting the meeting: "House Democrats are going to continue to put people over politics and to fight to make life better for everyday Americans. From the very beginning, that has been our objective, and it will continue to be our sole focus — delivering for the American people."

Jeffries added: "We encourage our Republican colleagues who claim to be more traditional to break from the extremists. In the chaos, in the dysfunction, in the extremism, we are ready, willing and able to work together with our Republican colleagues, but it is on them to join us to move the Congress and the country forward."

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters after the meeting: "We are following our leader, and we are not saving Kevin McCarthy."

House Republican leaders reportedly alerted members Tuesday afternoon that a vote on a motion to table the resolution would be scheduled for 1:30 p.m. House Minority Whip Tom Emmer, D-Minn., later wrote in a memo that "at approximately 1:30 p.m., we will vote on the adoption of the rule and the Motion to Table the Motion to Vacate. Walk off the floor: 2:10 p.m."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., "definitively" pushed Democrats to vote against any attempt to delay the motion to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and told members of the caucus to vote to remove McCarthy from the post, according to a report.
hakeem jeffries, kevin mccarthy, house, democrats
276
2023-11-03
Tuesday, 03 October 2023 01:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved