Hakeem Jeffries: Bipartisan Talks on House Speaker Underway

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Sunday that talks surrounding a possible bipartisan solution to the speakership situation are underway.

Jeffries discussed the absence of a speaker during an appearance on NBC’s "Meet the Press."

"There are informal conversations that have been underway," Jeffries told host Kristen Welker. “When we get back to Washington tomorrow, it’s important to begin to formalize those discussions.”

The minority leader was asked why formal conversations haven't happened yet.

"At this point, that is on my House Republican colleagues. We have made clear, publicly and privately, that we are ready, willing, and able to enter into a bipartisan governing coalition that puts the American people first and solves problems for hardworking American taxpayers," he said.

"My Republican colleagues have a simple choice … they can either double or triple down on the chaos, dysfunction, and extremism. Or, let’s have a real conversation about changing the rules of the House so it can work in the best interests of the American people."

Jeffries was asked what House Democrats might be asking for in a deal with Republicans.

"We want to ensure that votes are taken on bills that have substantial Democratic support and substantial Republican support so that the extremists aren’t able to dictate the agenda," he told Welker.

"The current rules of the House have facilitated a handful of Republicans being able to determine what gets voted on in the House of Representatives and that undermines the interests of the American people. We can change the rules to facilitate bipartisanship and that should be the starting point of our conversation."

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., the No. 2 Democrat in the House, said Sunday that the House will vote to choose a new speaker on Tuesday at approximately 12 p.m. ET, Reuters reported.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, won the House GOP conference nomination for speaker on Friday. However, Jordan appeared to be well short of the 217 votes needed to seize the gavel.

The House has been without a speaker since Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was removed from the position Oct. 3. Eight Republican hardliners voted with Democrats to oust McCarthy.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., on Thursday ended his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure the votes to win the speakership. Scalise on Wednesday was the conference’s choice over Jordan by a 113-99 vote total.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., is serving as speaker in the interim.

The Washington Post reported that scholars say the phrase "necessary and appropriate to that end” in the House rules means McHenry can only preside over debate and voting regarding choosing a new speaker.