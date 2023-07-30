×
Tags: haiti | nurse | child | abducted

US Nurse, Child Abducted in Haiti, Non-profit Organization Says

Sunday, 30 July 2023 06:05 AM EDT

A U.S. nurse and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti, a faith-based humanitarian aid organization said on Saturday.

"We can confirm that Alix Dorsainvil, our director’s wife, and their child were kidnapped on the morning of Thursday, July 27th from our campus near Port au Prince while serving in our community ministry," El Roi Haiti said on its website. The statement gave no further information on the age or gender of the child.

“We are aware of reports of the kidnapping of two U.S. citizens in Haiti,” a U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement. “We are in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and our U.S. government interagency partners.”

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
118
Sunday, 30 July 2023 06:05 AM
