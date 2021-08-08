Haiti Turmoil May Open Door for China's 'Political Interference'

Haiti's political turmoil after the president's assassination has the country being a proxy for the U.S.-China world economic superpower influence battle, as China looks to sway the Taiwan-aligned country that is located closer to the U.S., according to Nikkei Asia.

After the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, China is offering coronavirus vaccines and other aid with the intention of turning Haiti away from being one of 15 countries with diplomatic relations with Taiwan, according to the report.

House Republicans warning about the influence of China in Haiti, urge the U.S. to step up its support for the Caribbean nation.

"We are concerned about the potential ripple effects this assassination may have on stability, both within Haiti and across the wider region – as well as the doors it may open to political interference by the People's Republic of China," Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., and Tom Tiffany, R-Wisc., wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month.

The assassination "raises serious concerns about the potential for Chinese mischief in Haiti, and more specifically, broader efforts by Beijing to exploit the current chaos in an effort to gain a greater foothold in the Caribbean," the letter continued.

The Chinese Communist Party will "exploit any opportunity to advance its political and economic objectives around the world, and will most certainly seek to take advantage of the political turmoil in Haiti to further marginalize U.S. and Taiwanese interests," it added.

China has lured Panama, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic to sever ties with Taiwan between 2017 and 2018, according to the report.

The Taiwan factor is a key in China's determination in which countries receive aid, as Central American nations Guatemala and Honduras hold ties to Taiwan and received no vaccine doses from the CCP.

For now, the Biden administration remains a bit idle in pushing support for Haiti's security.

"The idea of sending American forces into Haiti is not on the agenda at this moment," President Joe Biden said in July.

Former President Bill Clinton's envoy to Haiti, RAND Corp.'s James Dobbins, called the nation "a burden."

"It's not an asset; it's a burden," he told Nikkei Asia.

"We never succeed in establishing sufficient capacity for government in Haiti that intervention ceases to be necessary," Dobbins added. "And I fear that we would be in another cycle of this sort."