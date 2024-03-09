×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hailey davidson | transgender | nxxt ban | womens sp

Trans Golfer Davidson: NXXT Ban 'Slap in the Face to All Female Athletes'

By    |   Saturday, 09 March 2024 02:12 PM EST

Pro golfer Hailey Davidson, a transgender woman and three-time winner on the women's NXXT Tour, is speaking out after the organization announced Friday that effective immediately, only competitors who were a biological female at birth are permitted to participate.

"Effective immediately, I have been removed (banned) from the next 3 NXXT tournaments that I already signed up for and been approved to play,” Davidson in an Instagram Stories post after the announcement, made on International Women's Day.

"They changed their policy mid-season after me signing up already and being 2nd in [the] Player of the Year race."

The decision, she wrote, not only discriminates against transgender women but also is a "slap in the face to all female athletes."

"People think I win just by showing up," Davidson said in the post, which has since expired. "This is such a slap in the face to ALL female athletes being told that any male can transition and beat them regardless of the life of hard work those women put in. You think you’re attacking me, but you’re actually attacking and putting down ALL other female athletes."

She concluded that "You can scream at me, threaten me, throw insults at me, and even ban me BUT I will ALWAYS get back up and keep fighting to the very end. Hate and bigotry will never win."

NXXT Golf issued a statement saying that their decision underscores its commitment to "maintaining the integrity of women’s professional golf and ensuring fair competition," reports Golfweek.

"As we navigate through the evolving landscape of sports, it is crucial to uphold the competitive integrity that is the cornerstone of women’s sports," NXXT Golf CEO Stuart McKinnon in a statement.

"Our revised policy is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to celebrating and protecting the achievements and opportunities of female athletes," he added. "Protected categories are a fundamental aspect of sports at all levels, and it is essential for our Tour to uphold these categories for biological females, ensuring a level playing field."

The NXXT announcement comes after the Arizona-based Cactus Tour announced, on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, that it reinstated its biological female requirement. 

Davidson's January victory on the NXXT led many to believe her next stop was the LGPA. 

The NXXT has partnered this season with the Epson Tour, a developmental feeder tour for the LPGA, and the top five earners on the NXXT points list earn two exemptions into the Epson Tour.

However, the players must have played in a minimum of 10 events, averaging 40 players. Davidson currently ranks second on the mini-tour's seasonal standings and has played nine times this season.

The tour has also requested that she undergoes testosterone testing, to ensure compliance, according to Golfweek. 

Davidson won a scholarship to play on the men's team at Wilmington, University, Delaware, before transferring to the men's team at Christopher Newport, Virginia. 

On Sept. 24, 2015, which she had tattooed on her right forearm, Davidson started undergoing hormone treatments and underwent gender reassignment surgery in January 2021, which is required to participate in the LPGA under its gender policy.

Three years ago, she was the second transgender player in the LPGA Q-School, but did not make the cut, and missed another cut in 2022 by one stroke.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

Related Stories:

1154735

1154720 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Pro golfer Hailey Davidson, a transgender woman and three-time winner on the women's NXXT Tour, is speaking out after the organization announced Friday that effective immediately, only competitors who were a biological female at birth are permitted to participate.
hailey davidson, transgender, nxxt ban, womens sp
545
2024-12-09
Saturday, 09 March 2024 02:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved