Hackers Leak Docs From Pentagon IT Services Provider Leidos

Hackers have leaked internal documents stolen from Leidos Holdings Inc, one of the largest IT services providers to the U.S. government, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The company recently became aware of the issue and believes the documents were taken during a previously reported breach of a Diligent Corp. system it used, the report said, adding that Leidos is investigating it.

The Virginia-based company, which counts the U.S. Department of Defense as its primary customer, used the Diligent system to host information gathered in internal investigations, the report added, citing a filing from June 2023.

A Diligent spokesperson told Bloomberg that the leak appeared to be from a 2022 hack affecting its subsidiary business Steele Compliance Solutions, which it acquired in 2021. Fewer than 15 customers, including Leidos, used the product at the time.

Leidos and Diligent did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the report.