Hackers Take Down Streaming of Putin's State of the Nation

Russian state media is reporting its websites streaming Russian President Vladimir Putin's State of the Nation address Tuesday went down.

A group alleging to be working for Putin critic Alexei Navalny caused an outage on the Rossiya-24 channel Smotrim.ru, Newsweek reported.

Also, a "technical works were being carried out" message interrupted Putin's speech on the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), according to Tass.

Dtate media's Channel 1 was only "working intermittently," the group tweeted, claiming responsibility along with "other hackers." Another tweet claims responsibility for the cyberattacks "on the websites."

Reuters journalists in multiple locations were unable to access the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) website or the Smotrim livestreaming platform for periods during the speech.

Shortly before the speech started, state TV channels had broadcast a segment on the technical preparations that go into broadcasting the speech, saying the livestream would be carried across all major Russian TV channels.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency said the outage was the result of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.