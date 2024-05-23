WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hackers | opm | data breach

Report: Hackers Forging Govt Personnel Accounts

Thursday, 23 May 2024 04:35 PM EDT

Hackers are forging accounts of U.S. government personnel to steal money from several hundred flexible spending accounts of federal workers, Politico reported.

Two sources familiar with the investigation into the incidents told Politico the claims have ranged from less than $30 to a few thousand dollars, totaling a few hundred thousand dollars overall.

The hackers created accounts on HealthEquity, the vendor that operates the Federal Flexible Spending Account Program, which informed the Office of Personnel Management about the issue.

"OPM was notified by the third-party vendor who administers the FSAFEDS program of a rise in fraudulent activity," a spokesperson for the agency said. "OPM is working with the vendor to secure impacted accounts, compensate impacted individuals and implement additional anti-fraud controls."

The agency also said there was "no evidence that OPM or our vendors' systems have been compromised in any way."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

