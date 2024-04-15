×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: h&r block | outages | irs | filing deadline

H&R Block Suffers Outages Before IRS Deadline

By    |   Monday, 15 April 2024 09:55 PM EDT

Some H&R Block customers grappled with extensive outages just ahead of the tax day deadline on Monday night, as confirmed by the tax filing service on social media, The Hill reported.

In a statement posted on the social platform X around 11:15 a.m. EDT Monday, H&R Block acknowledged an issue that hindered some desktop software users from e-filing their returns.

The company clarified that "online clients" and those utilizing virtual or in-person professional assistance remained unaffected by the glitch.

The disruption persisted until shortly after 3:45 p.m. EDT when H&R Block announced that the issue had been rectified.

"We are happy to report the issue that was affecting a small number of our downloadable desktop software users has been resolved," the company announced on X.

According to data from Downdetector, which aggregates self-reports of service disruptions, the apparent outages commenced around 9 p.m. EDT on Sunday, escalating throughout the night before tapering off Monday morning.

However, around 6 a.m., the outages began to surge again. By noon EDT, they peaked with nearly 1,700 reported incidents before gradually declining around 3:20 p.m., Downdetector revealed.

A representative from H&R Block verified to The Hill that the concern had been resolved, affirming clients the ability to continue e-filing. Noteworthy was the spokesperson's emphasis on the overwhelming majority of H&R Block's customer base utilizing the online platform, which remained functional throughout the day.

Despite the outage, H&R Block faced criticism from numerous customers on social media who reported multiple filing charges. In response, the company reassured customers, affirming that all "pending charges" would be waived.

Most Americans' deadline to file taxes without incurring a late fee is 11:59 p.m. in their local time zone on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has received an $80 billion funding boost, which has been allocated to enhance the agency's digital capabilities. This includes the development of a new online tax filing tool positioned as a competitor to services like H&R Block.

However, residents of Maine and Massachusetts enjoy an extension to file their taxes until Wednesday, April 17, due to state holidays.

Those requiring further extension on the filing deadline can submit Form 4868 to extend until Oct. 15 for their 2023 returns, with additional provisions available for Americans residing abroad.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Some H&R Block customers grappled with extensive outages just ahead of the tax day deadline on Monday night, as confirmed by the tax filing service on social media, it was reported.
h&r block, outages, irs, filing deadline
377
2024-55-15
Monday, 15 April 2024 09:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved