H&R Block Suffers Outages Before IRS Deadline

Some H&R Block customers grappled with extensive outages just ahead of the tax day deadline on Monday night, as confirmed by the tax filing service on social media, The Hill reported.

In a statement posted on the social platform X around 11:15 a.m. EDT Monday, H&R Block acknowledged an issue that hindered some desktop software users from e-filing their returns.

The company clarified that "online clients" and those utilizing virtual or in-person professional assistance remained unaffected by the glitch.

The disruption persisted until shortly after 3:45 p.m. EDT when H&R Block announced that the issue had been rectified.

"We are happy to report the issue that was affecting a small number of our downloadable desktop software users has been resolved," the company announced on X.

According to data from Downdetector, which aggregates self-reports of service disruptions, the apparent outages commenced around 9 p.m. EDT on Sunday, escalating throughout the night before tapering off Monday morning.

However, around 6 a.m., the outages began to surge again. By noon EDT, they peaked with nearly 1,700 reported incidents before gradually declining around 3:20 p.m., Downdetector revealed.

A representative from H&R Block verified to The Hill that the concern had been resolved, affirming clients the ability to continue e-filing. Noteworthy was the spokesperson's emphasis on the overwhelming majority of H&R Block's customer base utilizing the online platform, which remained functional throughout the day.

Despite the outage, H&R Block faced criticism from numerous customers on social media who reported multiple filing charges. In response, the company reassured customers, affirming that all "pending charges" would be waived.

Most Americans' deadline to file taxes without incurring a late fee is 11:59 p.m. in their local time zone on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has received an $80 billion funding boost, which has been allocated to enhance the agency's digital capabilities. This includes the development of a new online tax filing tool positioned as a competitor to services like H&R Block.

However, residents of Maine and Massachusetts enjoy an extension to file their taxes until Wednesday, April 17, due to state holidays.

Those requiring further extension on the filing deadline can submit Form 4868 to extend until Oct. 15 for their 2023 returns, with additional provisions available for Americans residing abroad.