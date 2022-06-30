Reschenthaler Blasts 'Bogus,' 'Baseless' UN Commission of Inquiry

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., blasted the U.N. Human Rights Council's (UNHRC) Commission of Inquiry as "bogus and baseless" and unfairly targeting U.S. ally Israel.

"The UNHRC's bogus and baseless commission perpetuates a longstanding U.N. practice of unfairly singling out our ally Israel while refusing to hold actual bad actors accountable," Reschenthaler wrote in a statement.

"The commission's recent report is a blatant attempt to delegitimize Israel and whitewash Palestinian terror organizations. I'm proud my amendment to prevent U.S. taxpayer dollars from funding this highly controversial commission was adopted with strong bipartisan support."

Reschenthaler introduced an amendment prohibiting federal funding for the UNHRC commission for its false allegations of human rights violations by Israel in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

The House Committee on Appropriations unanimously passed it Wednesday.

In May 2021, following the conflict between Israel and the Gaza-based terrorist organization Hamas, the UNHRC approved an unwarranted investigation into Israel's alleged human rights violations, Reschenthaler's release read.

"The UNHRC has consistently demonstrated strong bias against Israel," it continued. "Of the 32 UNHRC mandated investigative probes, nine were against Israel. In contrast, the UNHRC has not established a Commission of Inquiry into the clearly documented genocide that China is committing against the Uyghur people in Xinjang."