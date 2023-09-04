×
Tags: guns

US Consulate in Mexico Border Town Tells Staff 'to Shelter in Place' Amid Gun Violence

Monday, 04 September 2023 03:25 PM EDT

The U.S. Consulate in the northern Mexican border town of Matamoros on Monday said its "employees are currently under a shelter in place order" due to gun violence in the city.

In recent years Matamoros, which borders the southern U.S. city of Brownsville in Texas, has been racked by violence linked to drug trafficking.

"We recommend you shelter in place and stay tuned to local news for updates in your area," the U.S. Consulate General said on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Earlier this year two Americans were killed when members of a drug cartel kidnapped four people in Matamoros in a case of apparent mistaken identity, an incident that threw a harsh spotlight on violence in Mexico and sparked angry reactions from some U.S. lawmakers critical of Mexican efforts to fight crime.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
