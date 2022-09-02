1 Million Guns Sold in US for Record-Setting 37th Consecutive Month

More than 1 million civilian guns were sold during August throughout the United States, establishing an all-time record of 37 consecutive months of topping that threshold.

Also, FBI firearm background checks exceeded 2.51 million last month, consistent with the other summer periods. However, that number falls considerably short of the background checks for March, totaling more than 3.08 million.

Expansive background checks also cover security clearances, concealed carry permits and agency rechecks.

"August's figures show there is a clear and steady desire by the American public for lawful firearm ownership," according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry trade group.

The NSSF statement continued: "Consistently throughout the year, background check figures for firearm sales at retail have put 2022 on pace to be the third strongest year, behind only the outsized years witnessed in 2020 and 2021. August's figures of 1,286,816 background checks was slightly ahead of July's that came in at 1,233,115.

"This also marks 37 months straight of background checks exceeding 1 million. Americans are choosing their gun rights by the millions each month while gun control politicians talk only of efforts to deprive them of their Constitutional rights. They are voting with their wallets. Politicians would be wise to heed to the will of Americans lawfully exercising their Constitutional rights and instead focus their efforts on locking up criminals that misuse firearms," the NSSF said.

The ongoing surge with gun purchases likely represents a victory for groups that have been advocating for easier access to firearms, involving legal adults who can pass the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Earlier this summer, the House and Senate passed a bipartisan gun-reform bill, which President Joe Biden subsequently signed into law.

The $13 billion measure has been designed to toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people who are thought to be "dangerous."

However, as Newsmax chronicled in June, the lawmakers' election-year package apparently fell short of stringent gun restrictions, such as bans on the assault-type weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

On U.S. soil, American citizens have the right the protect themselves, their property and their loved ones through the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, which reads: "A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."