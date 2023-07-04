Gun Sales Top 1 Million for 47th Consecutive Month

Data from the FBI shows that 1.1 million background checks were conducted in June for likely gun purchases and transfers, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

It was the 47th consecutive month that gun sales have surpassed 1 million, the Washington Examiner reported.

The FBI data shows that 2.1 million background checks were performed by the FBI in June, with 1.1 million likely being for gun purchases and transfers. The remainder was for carry and other security permits.

"June marks the 47th month in a row that has exceeded 1 million adjusted background checks in a single month," the group is quoted by the Examiner.

"Happy Independence Day," said group spokesman Mark Oliva.

"Americans have another million reasons to celebrate this Independence Day. More than 1.1 million times in June, Americans exercised their Second Amendment rights to lawfully purchase a firearm. That extends the streak to 47 continuous months that background checks for firearm purchases have exceeded a million.

"This is notable because these figures buck the demands by gun control politicians to surrender rights. Americans choose differently. They choose, by the millions, to keep and bear arms. They are keeping alive the vision of our Founding Fathers that this would be a nation that celebrates the ethos of a responsibly armed citizenry."

In April, the shooting sports foundation noted sales were skyrocketing in states where measures are being passes that target Second Amendment rights.

Oliva had told Breitbart that Washington and Illinois, two states that adopted "assault weapons" bans this year, saw sharp increases in background checks.