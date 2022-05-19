Duane Chapman to Newsmax: Gun Owners Should Have Mental Health Card

American TV personality Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman told Newsmax on Thursday that gun owners should have a mental health card from a doctor "that says you have to qualify to be able to own a gun," and that a person arrested with a gun sans serial number should be punished for five years.

"The Biden administration is trying to pass laws about not possessing guns in parks or not possessing guns at a theater house. That is not going to stop anything," Chapman said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling: The Balance." His comments come days after 10 people were killed at a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood by a lone gunman suspect who previously released a racist screed that suggested he had targeted African Americans.

"Just because some people have been shot in a park or at a supermarket to have a law to say you can't have one there didn't work in the first place. Here's my idea after 40 some years of experience. You need a mental health card from a doctor that says you qualify to be able to own a gun," Chapman said.

"You have to have a mental evaluation, believe this or not, to be a psychologist. You have to have a mental evaluation to be a police officer, a fireman. There are so many jobs in America where you have to have a mental evaluation."

Twelve states have laws banning "ghost guns," or homemade weapons that have no serial numbers and are therefore untraceable.

Chapman also suggested the punishment for having a gun should be longer.

"OK, so they're going to buy hot guns without serial numbers? They are going to be punished for five years," he told Newsmax.

A trio of senators on Wednesday introduced legislation that would require residents to acquire a Department of Justice license before purchasing or obtaining a legal firearm.

The bill, heavily opposed by Republicans, would also raise the legal age for obtaining a firearm to 21 years old.

