Gov. Whitmer: Guns Leading Cause of Death

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 06:35 PM EDT

On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer claimed during a press conference held outside the state's capitol that guns were the leading cause of death among young people.

"Guns are the number one killer of young people," Whitmer said alongside a group of mostly older female activists. "Let it sink in. It's not car accidents. It's not cancer. It's guns. In 2022, 2,526 children and teens died by a firearm."

A report from Johns Hopkins University stated guns were the leading cause of death for those aged 1 to 17 in 2022, followed by motor vehicle crashes, cancer, poisoning and suffocation.

However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2018-23, the leading cause of death for teens aged 15 to 19 was "accidents." Assault or homicide ranked second, followed by suicide, malignant neoplasms or cancer, and heart disease.

Notably, figures can fluctuate based on interpretation of data.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 23 April 2025 06:35 PM
