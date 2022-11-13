Florida Boy Accidentally Shoots Brother, Killing Him

A 13-year-old boy accidentally shot to death his 11-year-old brother at their Northeast Miami-Dade home last week, reported the Miami Herald. The firearm was taken from their corrections officer mother's bedroom.

Shemarion Burse was shot in the chest as his brother fiddled with the handgun, according to police.

Police say Shemarion's four siblings aged 9 to 15 were present when the incident occurred.

No adults – including Burse's Miami-Dade corrections officer mother, Tiffany Callaway – were home. Both of the boys’ parents were working at the time of the incident, police said.

Emergency crews descended upon the apartment shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

The boy was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Tiffany Callaway has started a GoFundMe Page for funeral expenses and has raised nearly $17,000 as of Sunday evening.

Although gun owners can be held liable in such cases, the police department has said it does not expect charges.