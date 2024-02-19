AI-Generated Voices of the Dead to Push for Gun Control

Gun control groups March for Our Lives and Change the Ref are using AI-generated voices of deceased loved ones in hopes of influencing lawmakers to pursue gun control measures.

One such voice is that of Joaquin Oliver who was killed during the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at a Parkland, Fla. high school, CNN first reported.

The convicted gunman, Nicholas Cruz, received a life sentence for murdering 14 students and 3 staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Lawmakers will hear the AI-generated voice intended to represent Oliver who says, "Six years ago, I was a senior at Parkland. Many students and teachers were murdered on Valentine's Day that year by a person using an AR-15 assault rifle. It's been six years, and you've done nothing. Not a thing to stop all the shootings that have continued to happen since. The thing is, I died that day in Parkland. My body was destroyed by a weapon of war. I'm back today because my parents used AI to recreate my voice to call you."

Oliver's voice was one of six voices created as part of a new campaign launched last week by Change the Ref, a gun control advocacy group founded by Manual Oliver, Joaquin's father.

"My wife and I have been trying to use our voices for the last six years. Nonstop. We have tried almost every single way to approach gun violence in a way that people will pay attention. We haven't been very successful," said Oliver. "So, we decided, you know what? Let's bring the voices of our loved ones. Let's bring the voice of Joaquin."

Since the campaign launched, more than 65,000 voice calls have been sent to lawmakers according to The Shotline, which is helping to facilitate the effort to influence Congress.

The campaign comes two weeks after the FCC unanimously decided that using AI-generated voice in robocall scams targeting consumers illegal.