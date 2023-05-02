×
Tags: gun | texas | neighbor | killings | manhunt | arrested

Suspect in Texas Neighbor Killings Arrested After Manhunt: NBC

Tuesday, 02 May 2023 09:10 PM EDT

A man who authorities think is the suspect accused of killing five neighbors in Texas over complaints of noise he was making by firing his gun outside at night was arrested near the crime scene on Tuesday, NBC News reported, citing a prosecutor.

The report came as the FBI said it was working with law enforcement agencies nationwide and in Mexico in an expanded, four-day-old manhunt for the killer sought since Friday night's violence in Cleveland, Texas, north of Houston.

The suspect was identified this week as Francisco Oropesa, 38, a Mexican national who immigration officials say had been deported from the United States four times since 2009.

A man thought to be Oropesa was arrested on Tuesday in the town of Cut and Shoot, Texas, roughly 17 miles west of Cleveland, NBC News reported, citing San Jacinto District Attorney Todd Dillon.

Law enforcement officials said on Sunday that the suspect's trail had grown cold as they appealed to the public for tips and offered an $80,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


