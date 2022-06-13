×
Tags: gun control | senate | bill | uvalde | texas | school shooting | joe biden

Biden Wants to Sign Bipartisan Gun Bill 'as Quickly as Possible'

By    |   Monday, 13 June 2022 09:46 PM

President Biden would like to see the bipartisan legislation on guns "on his desk as quickly as possible," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

"As you know, the text is now going to be written, so we're going to allow the negotiators to go through that process," Jean-Pierre said at the daily press briefing.

"What we do believe, and what the president has said, is that this is a historic agreement, and it's the most significant legislation that we have seen to reduce gun violence since more than 20 years," Jean-Pierre added. "It's bipartisan, the president is pleased to see this as a step forward.

"The president wants to see Congress act, he wants to see this on his desk as quickly as possible."

A group of 20 senators, including 10 Republicans, announced a framework for potential gun legislation Sunday.

Monday, 13 June 2022 09:46 PM
