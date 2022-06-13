Biden Wants to Sign Bipartisan Gun Bill 'as Quickly as Possible'

President Biden would like to see the bipartisan legislation on guns "on his desk as quickly as possible," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

"As you know, the text is now going to be written, so we're going to allow the negotiators to go through that process," Jean-Pierre said at the daily press briefing.

"What we do believe, and what the president has said, is that this is a historic agreement, and it's the most significant legislation that we have seen to reduce gun violence since more than 20 years," Jean-Pierre added. "It's bipartisan, the president is pleased to see this as a step forward.

"The president wants to see Congress act, he wants to see this on his desk as quickly as possible."

A group of 20 senators, including 10 Republicans, announced a framework for potential gun legislation Sunday.