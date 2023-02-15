×
Biden: No Need for 'Magazines That Hold 50, 70 Bullets'

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Wednesday, 15 February 2023 04:37 PM EST

President Joe Biden addressed the National Association of Counties, advocating for stricter gun regulation and saying there is "no rationale ... for magazines that hold 50, 70 bullets," as reported by Breitbart.

"We took a big step toward passing the most significant bipartisan gun legislation in 30 years — ghost guns and other things, background checks. But there's a lot more work to do," said Biden.

"I’m going to say something that's always controversial, but there is no rationale for assault weapons and magazines that hold 50, 70 bullets," he added. "We got it done once. We're going to do it again."

The president also pushed for universal background checks, gun storage requirements, and holding gun companies accountable with lawsuits, reported Breitbart.

Two months ago, Biden attended the 10th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence, where he said, "Together, we’ve made some important progress: the most significant gun law passed in 30 years, but still not enough. ... Even as our work continues to limit the number of bullets that can be in a cartridge, the type of weapon that can be purchased and sold, the attempt to ban assault weapons — a whole range of things that are just common sense. Just simple common sense."

He then talked about a federal "assault weapons" ban once being in place, saying, "We can do it again. Scripture says, 'The light shines in darkness and the darkness have not overcome it.'"

Biden then told the audience that they were the light.

Jackie Hegarty, a student who survived the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in 2012, introduced Biden at the vigil and said, "Guns are now the No. 1 killer of children in America. And we are asked to be brave while hiding under our desks in our classrooms, while too many elected officials lack the courage to pass common-sense laws to save our lives."

Biden's Democratic Party contains many gun control advocates. Meanwhile, Republicans remain opposed to further restrictions.

